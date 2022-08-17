People s United Financial Inc. Sells 2,287 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.71.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 371.13%.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

