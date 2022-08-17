People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,589 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Catalent in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Price Performance

Catalent stock opened at $109.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $86.34 and a one year high of $142.64.

Insider Activity

Catalent Company Profile

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,462 shares of company stock worth $476,951. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.