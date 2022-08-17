Pendle (PENDLE) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Pendle has a market capitalization of $9.39 million and approximately $511,850.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00013586 BTC.

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,048,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

