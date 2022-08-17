Pendle (PENDLE) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Pendle has a market capitalization of $9.39 million and approximately $511,850.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002331 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00013586 BTC.
Pendle Coin Profile
Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,048,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.
Buying and Selling Pendle
