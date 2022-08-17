Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Up 3.6%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.61 and last traded at $24.32. 17,437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,036,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTU. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 60.85%. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,129 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,321 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

