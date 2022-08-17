PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) shares rose 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.57 and last traded at $35.51. Approximately 17,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,748,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBF has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45.

Insider Activity

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,287,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,045,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,530,183 shares of company stock valued at $53,453,684 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 195.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,773 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 388.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,991 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,031,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,372,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PBF Energy by 1,942.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,878 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.