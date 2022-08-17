Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $138.33. 34,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,827. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.55 and a 200-day moving average of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

