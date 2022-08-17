PAX Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $67.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.79, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.34.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

