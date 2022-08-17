PAX Financial Group LLC Takes $507,000 Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,965 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth $665,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,952 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,188 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.4 %

PFGC stock opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.91 and a beta of 1.31. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $58.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Performance Food Group Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

