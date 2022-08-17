PAX Financial Group LLC Takes $409,000 Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COKE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $510.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $532.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.21. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.89. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $378.15 and a 12 month high of $656.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

