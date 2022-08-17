PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 132 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Pool by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Pool by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Pool by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.56.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $392.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.75. Pool Co. has a one year low of $324.14 and a one year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

