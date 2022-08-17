PAX Financial Group LLC Invests $536,000 in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 16.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,014,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32,039 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $15,492,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 20.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $99.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.80.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 18.07%.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

