PAX Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,968 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LGND. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LGND stock opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day moving average is $98.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LGND shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

