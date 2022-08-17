PAX Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,653 SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of JNK opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.03. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $89.81 and a 1 year high of $110.14.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

