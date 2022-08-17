PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 12,016 The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANDE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Andersons by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Andersons by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANDE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Andersons Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 18.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $92,253.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,542,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 45,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $1,534,256.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 354,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,909,132.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $92,253.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,542,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,061 shares of company stock worth $1,704,774 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Further Reading

