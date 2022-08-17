Paul John Smith Sells 130 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04.

NYSE NOW traded down $7.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $496.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,094. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $100.34 billion, a PE ratio of 545.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $468.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after buying an additional 65,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after buying an additional 241,296 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,963,000 after buying an additional 67,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

