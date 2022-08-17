Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Pathward Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Pathward Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Pathward Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Pathward Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Pathward Financial stock opened at $37.22 on Monday. Pathward Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.08 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pathward Financial will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 4.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $41,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles C. Ingram purchased 1,250 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,390.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $41,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $436,228 and have sold 2,750 shares valued at $103,725. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Pathward Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 19.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

