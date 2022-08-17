Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Tops One Day Volume of $5.58 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $27.44 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $8.82 or 0.00037743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00036282 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios.

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.