Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,413 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $30,102,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after buying an additional 184,069 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $8,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $7,684,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,619,000 after buying an additional 93,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

CCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE:CCS opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.00. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.32. Century Communities had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

