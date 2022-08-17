Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $228,000 in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Family Trust lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 14.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $743,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DT. TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.36, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.