Paradice Investment Management LLC Sells 320,433 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Paradice Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,032,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320,433 shares during the quarter. CBIZ makes up 2.5% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 1.98% of CBIZ worth $43,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in CBIZ by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Insider Activity at CBIZ

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $43,215.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,917,549.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $43,215.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,917,549.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,482 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $248,390.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,284.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,411 shares of company stock worth $2,511,765 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Trading Down 0.2 %

About CBIZ

Shares of NYSE CBZ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.83. The stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,932. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.72. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58.

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.