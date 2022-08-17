Paradice Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 249,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $25,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $1,225,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.87. The company had a trading volume of 115,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,987,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

