Paradice Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Paradice Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,780,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316,459 shares during the period. Skillsoft makes up approximately 3.1% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Skillsoft worth $53,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKIL. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Skillsoft by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Skillsoft

In related news, CEO Jeffrey R. Tarr acquired 30,000 shares of Skillsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,085.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Skillsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKIL traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,242. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. Skillsoft Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $170.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Skillsoft Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Skillsoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

