PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives $51.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology Stock Performance

NYSE PAR opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $73.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $85.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. CWM LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PAR Technology by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 906,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,859,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.