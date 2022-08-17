Pangolin Market Capitalization Achieves $7.23 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0599 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. Pangolin has a market cap of $7.23 million and $226,714.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002385 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00037323 BTC.
Pangolin Coin Profile
Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,661,929 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.
Buying and Selling Pangolin
