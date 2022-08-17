PancakeSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $643.83 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for $4.01 or 0.00017132 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $643.83 million and $40.28 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 319,247,813 coins and its circulating supply is 160,457,193 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

