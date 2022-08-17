Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 1.5 %

Pan American Silver stock opened at C$22.57 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of C$22.27 and a 12 month high of C$38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.69. The stock has a market cap of C$4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.