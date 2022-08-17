Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,904,000 after acquiring an additional 514,803 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,258,000 after purchasing an additional 469,501 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,996,000 after purchasing an additional 370,435 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 856,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,250,000 after purchasing an additional 273,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,934,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,331,000 after purchasing an additional 155,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $145.76 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

