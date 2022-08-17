Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.98

Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.98 and last traded at $81.98, with a volume of 3070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTTR. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Otter Tail Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Institutional Trading of Otter Tail

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth $579,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

