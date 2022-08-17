Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares Buys 35,500 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) Director Robert Wares bought 35,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,005.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,731,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,696,646.58.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Robert Wares bought 142,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,162.50.

On Friday, August 12th, Robert Wares acquired 3,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,207.50.

OM stock opened at C$0.35 on Wednesday. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a twelve month low of C$0.29 and a twelve month high of C$0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$77.86 million and a P/E ratio of -12.78.

Separately, Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Bowmore Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Osisko Metals Incorporated in June 2017.

