Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of OR opened at $10.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.74 and a beta of 0.75. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -849.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

