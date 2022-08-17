Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. Orgenesis had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

Orgenesis Stock Performance

ORGS stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.72. Orgenesis has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

Institutional Trading of Orgenesis

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orgenesis stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.36% of Orgenesis worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network.

