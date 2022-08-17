Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Rating) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Approximately 50,102,769 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 16,905,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market cap of £8.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10.

About Oracle Power

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. It is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. The company primarily holds interests in the Thar Block VI project that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Thar Province of Pakistan.

