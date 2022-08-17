Oppenheimer Comments on IAC Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for IAC’s current full-year earnings is ($8.01) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IAC’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($12.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

Get IAC alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on IAC from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut IAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

IAC Stock Up 1.9 %

Insider Activity at IAC

IAC stock opened at $78.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.78. IAC has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $158.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 142,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,676,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IAC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in IAC by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in IAC by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.