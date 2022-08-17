OpenOcean Price Hits $0.0373 on Top Exchanges (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. OpenOcean has a market cap of $6.23 million and $666,502.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for $0.0373 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00037381 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,303,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.