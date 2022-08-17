OpenOcean Price Hits $0.0373 on Top Exchanges (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. OpenOcean has a market cap of $6.23 million and $666,502.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for $0.0373 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002336 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00037381 BTC.
OpenOcean Profile
OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,303,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.
OpenOcean Coin Trading
