ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on ON. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ON traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.71. 4,707,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,937,718. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.24. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $72.15. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Activity

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,667,965,000 after buying an additional 1,352,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,677 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,637,000 after purchasing an additional 861,793 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

