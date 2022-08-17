Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27 on August 31st

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.
Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance
Olympia Financial Group stock opened at C$62.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.93, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of C$149.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39. Olympia Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of C$45.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.80.
Olympia Financial Group Company Profile
