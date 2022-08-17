OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Buys Shares of 740,475 Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 740,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,401,000. Global X US Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

Global X US Preferred ETF Price Performance

Global X US Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,785 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31.

