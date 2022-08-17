Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Trading Down 2.7%

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 58.40 ($0.71). 193,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 463,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.72).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.06) price objective on shares of Old Mutual in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 735.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

