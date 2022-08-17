ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OBSV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of ObsEva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.50.

ObsEva Price Performance

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $20.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ObsEva will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of ObsEva by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of ObsEva by 15.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 295,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 39,964 shares during the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

