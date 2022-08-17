Oak Grove Capital LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oak Grove Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 0.8% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

RTX stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.83. 64,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,772. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.36 and its 200 day moving average is $95.77. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $140.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.