Oak Grove Capital LLC Sells 300 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oak Grove Capital LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after buying an additional 2,372,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $156,466,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last ninety days. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.07. 78,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,713,446. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.36. The company has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

