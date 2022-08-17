Oak Grove Capital LLC Sells 175,761 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,761 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 26.0% in the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,390 shares of company stock valued at $79,912. 52.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AI traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 31,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,941. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.49.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

