Oak Grove Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Oak Grove Capital LLC trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.86. 135,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,450,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

