Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $23.77 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,293 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 4.8% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $23,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,329 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,594,000 after buying an additional 31,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE BAM traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $52.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,400. The firm has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,860,435.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,460,552.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 610,260 shares of company stock worth $6,909,229 over the last three months.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

