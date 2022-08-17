O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Buys 428 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 107,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 28,390 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 21,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 136,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.43. The company had a trading volume of 170,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,184,606. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

