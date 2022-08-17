O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 53 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.2% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 63,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,282,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.88. 7,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,344. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.27 and its 200-day moving average is $255.76.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

