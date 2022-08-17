NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,361 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 9,775 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,316,790,000 after acquiring an additional 764,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,466,024,000 after acquiring an additional 204,921 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,351,918,000 after acquiring an additional 182,947 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,103,394,000 after acquiring an additional 299,687 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,004,160,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $6.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.08. 40,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $140.33 and a 52-week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

