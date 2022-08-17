NWS (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Shares Up 4.7%

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 445% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

NWS Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95.

About NWS

NWS Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily invests in, develops, and/or operates toll roads in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Logistics, Facilities Management, and Strategic Investments segments.

See Also

