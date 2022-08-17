NULS (NULS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.20 Million

NULS (NULS) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. NULS has a total market capitalization of $22.67 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NULS has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

