Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Holdings Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,156 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for 0.5% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $253,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NUE traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.55. 26,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.03 and its 200-day moving average is $130.94. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

